HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Drug Task Force has released details into their search of the old Walmart building in Humboldt.
The task force has revealed that they were conducting a drug search warrant after nearly 35 pounds of edibles containing Psilocybin, a schedule I hallucinogenic drug, were shipped through the mail and delivered to the business.
When agents arrived, the task force says there was one armed person near the rear of the warehouse who was taken into custody without incident.
During a 10-hour search, agents found “multiple rooms containing an illicit steroid lab, three indoor marijuana grow operations, a gun manufacturing room, a moonshine still, and a shipping and receiving operation for shipping illegal drugs and receiving money.”
The task force seized:
376 vials of steroid oils
21 pounds of various steroid powders
3.6 gallons of steroid oil
9,180 steroid pills
70 forged driver’s license cards from four states, all containing the same individual’s photo
43.5 pounds of Psilocybin
40 pounds of Delta 9 THC in multiple forms
29 weapons
$153,421 in suspected drug proceeds
a moonshine still
a large amount of drug paraphernalia
documentation and electronic evidence
The task force says a total of 90.5 kilograms of various narcotics were seized.
The task force says that additional search warrants were conducted at two homes Gibson and Madison counties in connection to the business, with agents finding additional steroids, steroid powder, and guns.
The task force reports that Joseph Brian Moss, 41, Lauren Nichole Tippet Moss, 35, both of Humboldt, Dustin Page, 38, Tiffany Page, 39, both of Madison County, have been arrested in connection to the investigation.
All have been charged with “a various combination of criminal offenses to include: Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver and/or Manufacturing of Schedule I, III and VI Controlled Substances, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Identity
Theft Trafficking, Maintaining a Drug Location, and Felony Drug Paraphernalia.”
“This seizure is the biggest in the 28th Judicial District and arguably West Tennessee. It is the result of many years of hard work and partnerships formed between multiple agencies. West Tennessee and more specifically, Humboldt, is a safer place to live, work, and raise our families as a result of the hard work and dedication put into this case by my Agents and our partners,” said Drug Task Force Director Johnie Carter.
The investigation involved the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the United States Postal Inspector, Counterdrug Task Force, A.T.F., Humboldt Police Department, Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force, and the 26th Judicial District Drug Task Force.
In a news conference held on Monday, we spoke with District Attorney General Frederick Agee, who added that Moss and Page could be seeing up to 20 years each on state charges as of now, but it is unsure if the federal government will be involved.
“The war on drugs have been going on for decades, and we can’t get every drug dealer that’s out there, but what we can do is disrupt the drug trade people that are involved and organized in criminal activity,” Agee said.
Carter also mentioned during the conference that this drug bust has taken over 10 hours to conduct.
Currently, three of the four suspects have made bond, while Dustin Page is currently still in custody at the Gibson County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.