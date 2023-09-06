A Dudley man was arrested today on 14 felony charges and placed in the Lenoir County Jail in response to multiple larceny and breaking-and-entering incidents at area sweepstakes businesses. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has been actively investigating the incidents since late July.
Brian Dijon Morton, 31, was arrested by Wayne County Sheriff’s Office officials during a traffic stop. The WCSO was assisting the LCSO in locating Morton for outstanding warrants in Lenoir County.
Morton was arrested on the following charges, all felonies:
- Four counts of breaking and entering
- Four counts of safecracking
- Five counts of conspiracy
- One count of larceny
He was placed in jail under a secured bond.
