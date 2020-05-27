WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — A woman who was assaulted in a city park in North Carolina has died, police said.
Ella Lorine Crawley, 50, was found near a walking path in Gateway Commons Park in Winston-Salem last Saturday morning, it was reported Tuesday. Police said Crawley had visible head injuries, and police said she was in grave need of assistance. She died on Sunday.
The N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office says Crawley died from blunt force trauma and strangulation. Detectives believe Crawley was walking in the area before she was killed.
Police are investigating her death as a homicide, which would be the city’s eighth in 2020. There were eight homicides at the same time last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.