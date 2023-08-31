At 3:14 p.m. Aug. 29, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received reports of gunfire in the parking lot across the street from White Oak High School, not on the campus.
The callers indicated a person had been shot.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered the victim, and it appeared their injuries were minor. Individual investigation reveals this to be a domestic-related incident, with the involved parties having a former relationship between them.
There are multiple individuals detained at this time and they are being questioned. All known individuals involved are juveniles, so no names will be released.
The investigation continues and charges are expected.
