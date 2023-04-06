FILE - N.C. State House Speaker Tim Moore answers questions during a press conference about the House Republican state budget proposal on March 29, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. The North Carolina House voted on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 for a Republican-backed budget measure that would fund the state government for the next two years, including billions in spending for infrastructure and mental health and attempts to address inflation and job vacancies with pay raises. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)