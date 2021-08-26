Graham A. Barden Elementary School in Havelock closing due to COVID-19 cases

Graham A. Barden Elementary School in Havelock will immediately close for face-to-face instruction, according to Craven County Schools.
Teachers plan to shift to remote learning by Friday using Zoom, the school system said in a news release.
The school system says this means instruction will look a little different the next couple weeks.
“We do not want to jeopardize the health of any of our educators, our staff members as well as our students or our families because potentially we could be putting them at risk as well if our students are exposed and then they take this back home to their families,” said Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations CCS. "
“We really wanted to make sure we allowed our teachers ample time to be able to shift to remote learning so instructional materials have been provided for our students for them to be able to do some independent learning while our teachers have an opportunity to get their lessons up into the learning management systems as well as to be able to prepare their zoom lessons.”
Craven County Schools says over the next few days while the school is closed, a very thorough cleaning procedure will take place to mitigate the spread of the virus.
