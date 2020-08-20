Charles Jacocks, rear, along with his wife Carrie and incoming freshman Ann Grace, right, carry their belongings as college students begin moving in for the fall semester at N.C. State University in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, July 31, 2020. The first wave of college students returning to their dorms aren’t finding the typical mobs of students and parents. At N.C. State, the return of students was staggered over 10 days and students were greeted Friday by socially distant volunteers donning masks and face shields. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)