NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Rescuers pulled a 30-year-old unresponsive man from the ocean Thursday afternoon in North Myrtle Beach and performed CPR and used a defibrillator device on him before he was taken to the hospital, police said.
It happened at about 5:10 p.m. near 54th Avenue N. when some beachgoers noticed the man floating facedown in the water, police spokesman Pat Wilkinson said.
Beach lifeguards and patrol officers responded, and the man was pulled ashore, Wilkinson said. He was spitting up water but unresponsive, and rescuers immediately began lifesaving measures that included performing CPR and using an Automated External Defibrillator.
The patrol officers took the man to their truck where lifeguards continued to perform CPR in the back of the vehicle, Wilkinson said. The man was then moved to an ambulance and taken to Seacoast Hospital, where he was found to have a pulse.
During the rescue, Wilkinson said authorities detected a strong odor of alchohol coming from the man’s mouth.
