NEW BERN – District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that JULIE ANN MINCEY, 58, of New Bern was found guilty by a Craven County jury of nine counts of felony embezzlement and one count of obtaining property by false pretenses following a week-long trial that concluded yesterday in Craven County Superior Court. Following the verdict, Mincey was sentenced to 44 - 59 months imprisonment and ordered to pay $53,402.58
in restitution to the victims of her crimes.
District Attorney Thomas said, “We appreciate the guilty verdicts by the jury after hearing the evidence in this case. This has been a long process for the victims, investigators, and prosecutors. My office considers financial crimes of this nature a serious matter. We’re glad that a prison sentence and restitution were ordered.”
Mincey operated a travel agency in New Bern called Country Travel and Tours. Throughout the trial, which began Aug. 1, the state presented evidence showing that while operating the business, Mincey accepted thousands of dollars from dozens of local customers, promising each of them to book travel packages around the world.
Near the dates of their departure in Sept. 2018, customers discovered that no travel packages had been secured on their behalf and that Mincey was unavailable to provide any explanation. Investigators later learned that Mincey had traveled out of the country to Europe.
Mincey had not reimbursed any of her clients for their loss and many testified during trial that they had not seen or heard from her since Sept. 2018. Analysis of Mincey’s business accounts showed that from Aug. 2017 through Dec. 2018, instead of applying funds received on behalf of her customers as promised, Mincey conducted a series of transactions for her own benefit, including making payments on personal credit cards for herself and her associates, making payments on a vehicle for an associate, and transferring funds to her personal bank account.
