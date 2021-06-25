GASTONIA (AP) — A 2-year-old child has been found dead in a parked car, Gaston County police said.
News outlets report that there was a report of a child in cardiac arrest. The child was found in a car at a business in Gastonia around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators are looking into how long the child had been in the car, police said. Police released few details on the incident, citing an ongoing investigation.
No charges have been filed and police have said so far, it appears to be a “tragic mistake.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.