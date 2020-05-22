WALLACE (AP) — Emergency workers in North Carolina rescued 33 people from a bus on Friday after the driver tried to travel through high water, authorities said.
The Wallace Fire Department said between 3 and 4 feet of water was moving across a road when the bus attempted to go through it. Officials say road closed signs were posted.
The Penderlea Fire Department and the Duplin County EMS assisted in the rescue,.
There was no immediate word on any injuries, nor any indication of where the bus was coming from and where it was headed. Neither fire department could be reached for additional comment Friday afternoon.
