HAMMOCKS BEACH STATE PARK - Vandals shattered three windshields on vehicles belonging to Hammocks Beach State Park. The trucks were parked at the former 4H Camp. The incident occurred in early January.
The three damaged pick up trucks are among 12 vehicles plus assorted equipment including four boats two of which are pontoon-styled vessels are parked on a knoll adjacent to the shuttered camp’s cul-de-sac. They were all moved from the park’s maintenance area late last year to accommodate construction equipment being used in the restoration of the Teacher’s Building situated near the entrance of the state park off Hammocks Beach Road. The Teacher’s Building undertaking is a $3.6 million renovation project funded by the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund that will transform the historic structure into a 5,340 square foot community space for event rentals including conferences, workshops and family gatherings, according to state park officials.
N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation Public Information Officer Katie Hall expressed no knowledge of the incident and deferred questions to park superintendent, Sarah Kendrick.
If you have information about this incident you're encouraged to call the park at 910-326-4881. If you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).
