NEW BERN – District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced that Timothy Cecil Harris, 50, of New Bern pled guilty to second degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official in Craven County Superior Court Jan. 13 and was sentenced to a maximum of up to 25 years in prison.
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joshua W. Willey, Jr. handed down the sentence. The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Scott Thomas and Assistant District Attorney Matthew T. Wareham. Legal Assistant Sheryl Williams assisted the State on the case.
Investigation of the case began on May 22, 2020 when deputies from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to a call reporting a gunshot victim located in front of a residence off of Old Cherry Point Road in New Bern. The victim was identified as Mr. Courtney Terrell Dixon, who was pronounced deceased on-scene.
A witness at the scene reported that Harris drove his vehicle in front of Dixon, parked, and shot him before fleeing toward US 70. Further investigation revealed that Harris and Dixon had been feuding in the months leading up to the shooting and had exchanged threatening statements and messages in the weeks prior to the murder.
On May 24, 2020, Craven County Sheriff’s Office investigators received information that Harris was traveling into Craven County and located his vehicle on NC Highway 118 near the Pitt County line. When deputies attempted to stop Harris’ vehicle, he fled deputies at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and led deputies on a pursuit during which he rammed a deputy’s patrol vehicle, forcing it off the road. The pursuit ended when another deputy was able to strike Harris’ car with his patrol vehicle, disabling it and allowing for Harris to be taken into custody.
