As the amateur basketball landscape continues to evolve in a new era of name, image and likeness deals, 17-year-old prep phenom Mikey Williams has landed a multiyear footwear and apparel endorsement deal with Puma, making him the first American high school basketball player to sign a sneaker deal with a global footwear company.
"I am excited to join the Puma family this early in my basketball journey," Williams said. "Puma really understands how to mix hoops and culture, two things I am passionate about."
A 6-foot-2 junior at the newly formed Vertical Academy in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Class of 2023 combo guard is still a few years away from being eligible for the 2024 NBA draft. He is ranked as the 11th-best prospect in his high school class by ESPN and has 10 scholarship offers from college programs.
Williams has more than 5 million combined Instagram, TikTok and Twitter followers, and Puma looks at his unique and early signing as unlocking his hybrid appeal of being both an up-and-coming basketball star and social media influencer.
