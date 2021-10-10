The Coast Guard searched in the vicinity of Portsmouth Island in Ocracoke Inlet in North Carolina on Sunday for a 27-year-old woman who is missing after a canoe capsized.
The search began after a 911 call was received about 4:15 p.m. on Saturday of a capsized canoe with two people aboard, the Coast Guard said. Watchstanders subsequently lost communication with the reporting source, who was a member of the same group.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City launched to search for the people in the water as well as a 24-foot shallow water special purpose craft boat crew from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet.
The aircrew located a conscious male survivor alongside a green canoe about 2.8 miles offshore of Drum Inlet, North Carolina, at about 9:54 a.m. on Sunday.
The survivor was hoisted into the aircraft and transported to Carteret Hospital in Morehead City, North Carolina.
A second survivor, the original reporting source, was found ashore on Great Island by a good Samaritan, at which point he reported swimming to shore and had last seen the missing person in the early morning hours of Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.