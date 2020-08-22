CHAPEL HILL (AP) — University of North Carolina football is extending its suspension of athletics until at least Sunday.
The athletic department made the announcement on Twitter.
On Wednesday, the school said it was suspending all athletic activities until 5 p.m. Thursday due to an “upward trend in positive COVID-19 tests on campus.” That was extended another day on Thursday.
The Raleigh News & Observer reports it will be Sunday at the earliest before the Tar Heels are back on the field.
On Monday, the school announced that all classes will move online for the rest of the fall semester.
