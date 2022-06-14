STATESVILLE (AP) — A man and 5-year-old boy were killed and four others were critically injured Monday night when a car crossed the center line on a North Carolina road and hit a golf cart, officials said.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said troopers responded north of Statesville, news outlets reported. A Honda Accord crossed the center line and crashed into a golf cart that was traveling in the opposite direction, the highway patrol said.
Michael Shane Marlowe, 39, of Statesville, who was driving the golf cart, and golf cart passenger Bentley Marlowe, 5, of Statesville, both died at the scene, officials said. Investigators have not said how the two might be related.
Four other passengers, ages 26, 16, 13 and 2, were flown to hospitals with critical injuries, officials said.
The driver of the Honda, Austin Ray Harmon, 23, of Statesville, was not injured and was charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle, and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, officials said. Harmon was expected to appear in court by video Tuesday morning.
