GOLDSBORO (AP) — A person has died after a building collapsed on top of the individual in Goldsboro, North Carolina, on Saturday.
WRAL-TV reports that officials say a 911 caller said a building had collapsed with someone inside.
The caller told 911 they were unable to perform CPR due to the building being on top of the patient.
Wayne County EMS said the call came in at 2:37 Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.