CURRITUCK – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route is making slight adjustments to its daily schedule beginning Aug. 22.
The changes come at the request of Currituck County Schools, which is changing the time when school starts and ends for the new school year. NCDOT’s Ferry Division staff also consulted business and civic leaders in the area, who agreed with the changes.
The new schedule, starting Aug. 22, will be as follows:
- From Currituck: 6:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- From Knotts Island: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route was created in 1962 to serve school children who commute between Knotts Island and the Currituck County mainland. Prior to the route’s creation, school buses had to take a circuitous, 90-minute route through Virginia Beach and Chesapeake to travel to and from school.
