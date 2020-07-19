Children run across the backyard of ZigZag, an unschooling collective in Asheville, N.C., on Jan. 13, 2020. Unschooling is a student-driven form of homeschooling. As North Carolina families sort through uncertainties surrounding the 2020-21 school year, some anticipate already increasing home-schooling rates will soar as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. (Angela Wilhelm/The Asheville Citizen-Times via AP)