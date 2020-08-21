FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2019 file photo, state Rep. David Lewis huddles with fellow House members prior to an afternoon session of the House in Raleigh, N.C. Lewis has been accused of federal tax and bank fraud charges. Federal prosecutors on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, accused the Harnett County Republican of a scheme to transfer money from his campaign committee to help his farm. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)