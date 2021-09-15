Rep. Verla Insko of Chapel Hill, N.C. speaks on the floor of the N.C. House Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019. Insko says she won’t seek reelection next year. The 13-term Orange County Democrat made the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. She is the longest-serving House Democrat currently in the chamber. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)