RALEIGH (AP) — Videos posted to social media show a North Carolina police officer putting his knee on the neck of a Black man before he was arrested in connection with a melee at a fast-food restaurant.
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said Thursday that the department would be conducting an internal affairs investigation into what happened, WRAL reported.
“RPD personnel are held to a high standard of conduct and any violation of policy and procedures will be fully investigated and subject to disciplinary action if substantiated based on the factual findings,” Patterson said in a statement. A police spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request on Thursday for further comment.
Kerwin Pittman, director of policy and program with the nonprofit group EmancipateNC, said he found the video on social media to be “very concerning” and that Raleigh police officers used unnecessary violence.
“It begs the question, why didn’t the Raleigh police department de-escalate?" Pittman said.
Police responded to the restaurant on Feb. 12 after a call to 911 indicated that employees argued and then fought with a group of customers. The customers had complained that an order delivered to them was incomplete and they wanted a refund, according to the 911 call.
A fight broke out, and store manager Lucretia Godwin managed to force the disgruntled customers out of the store. But three police officers were dispatched to the restaurant and turned their attention to Mekhi Lucky, 24.
Both Lucky and Godwin told officers that he was not involved in the fight, but he was wrestled to the ground, with one officer pressing his knee to Lucky’s neck. Video shot by Godwin showed that the officer kept his knee on the man's neck for approximately 10 seconds.
Godwin yelled at the officer to get off the man's neck. Officers responded to her by slapping her phone out of her hand twice.
The video shows at least four officers piled on top of Godwin, attempting to arrest her. One officer was seen wrapping her hand around Godwin’s hair and yanking on it.
Four people were arrested. Two were charged in connection with the fight that initially brought police to the scene. Police said Godwin interfered with officers when they tried to make arrests and that she assaulted two officers. She was arrested and charged with two felony counts of assaulting a police officer, and with resisting arrest, injury to personal property and assault and battery. Lucky was charged with resisting arrest.
Officials say that two officers were treated for injuries.
In 2020, George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after he put his knee on Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Last June, Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years for Floyd's murder. He pleaded guilty in December to a federal civil rights charge.
