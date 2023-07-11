STALEY - Two people were arrested after a drug investigation in Randolph County.
Deputies say the investigation resulted in the seizure of 8.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 42.3 grams of heroin, 61 dosage units of suboxone and 395.2 grams of marijuana.
Evan Lee Baker, 35, and Henrietta Summer Parker, 28, both of Staley, were arrested following the investigation.
According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, on June 30, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Mack Road in Asheboro. A search of the vehicle led to roughly 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine. Deputies also located and seized suboxone, oxycodone and two firearms.
As a result of the traffic stop, warrants were obtained for Baker, who was taken to the hospital for medical treatment after the traffic stop.
On July 6, a search warrant was executed on a camper in which Baker was residing in, along with Parker, in Staley. Deputies say they found approximately 3.5 additional pounds of methamphetamine, a trafficking amount of heroin, alprazolam, marijuana and an additional firearm.
Both individuals were located in the camper at the time of the search. However, both Baker and Parker were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
Parker was treated and released from the hospital. She was transported to the Randolph County Detention Center and charged. She received a $75,000 secured bond.
On July 8, upon release from the hospital, Baker was transported to the Randolph County Detention Center and charged. He received a $300,000 secured bond.
