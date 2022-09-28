FILE - Subrey Zill, left, puts on a blindfold as Melinda Ellwanger holds a large sign with members of Mercy For Animals, a national animal advocacy group, as they protest the passage "Ag Gag" at the Iowa state Capitol in Des Moines, March 1, 2012. A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed in 2021 violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. (Justin Hayworth/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)