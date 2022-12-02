JACKSONVILLE - The basketball game at White Oak High School against Northside scheduled for Friday was canceled after deputies found a loaded gun at the Onslow County high school.
Col. Chris Thomas of the Onslow County Sheriff;s Office said a revolver was found during a search at White Oak High School.
Thomas said the student is in custody and there is no ongoing threat at the school.
Onslow County Schools spokesman Brent Anderson said out of an abundance of caution, Friday night’s home basketball game with Northside High School was canceled.
