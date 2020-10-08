OCRACOKE (AP) — Park rangers with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore say they are investigating vandalism to the oldest operating lighthouse in North Carolina.
The Virginian Pilot reports that rangers discovered damage to the Ocracoke Lighthouse on Sunday.
A wooden ventilation slat was missing from the door. A wire screen on the door had also been detached. Rangers said they discovered more damage the next day. It included several damaged windows in the keeper’s quarters, the lighthouse and in outbuildings.
The lighthouse on North Carolina's Outer Banks was completed in 1823. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and is visited by thousands each year.
A popular tourist destination, Ocracoke is an island that is reachable only by planes and boats.
