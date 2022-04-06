DOBSON (AP) — A Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a woman whose body was found on an interstate 30 years ago has been extradited to North Carolina, authorities said Wednesday.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation said Warren Luther Alexander, 71, was arrested March 15 in Diamondhead, Mississippi, as a result of a joint investigation by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI.
Alexander was extradited on March 27, the SBI said in a news release. He is being held without bond in the Surry County Jail. His next court date is May 4.
Alexander is charged with murder in the 1992 death of Nona Stamey Cobb, who was 29 when her body was found in the northbound lane of Interstate 77 on the morning of July 7, 1992. Investigators said she had been strangled.
Cobb was last seen on July 6, 1992, getting into the truck with a man at the welcome center on Interstate 85 in Cleveland County near Kings Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.