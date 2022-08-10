SEMORA (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was shot multiple times Wednesday while serving a domestic violence protection order, officials said.
Sgt. Greg Ingram with the Caswell County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was one of two deputies who went to a home in Semora to serve the order, WNCN-TV reported. The second deputy didn't report any injuries.
The injured deputy was taken to a hospital, where Ingram said he was responsive and alert. He appeared to be shot in the upper shoulder and lower back, he said.
After the shooting, the shooter retreated to the home, leading to an hourslong standoff with the suspect coming outside “from time to time,” Ingram said.
