FILE - Top state redistricting legislators, Sen. Paul Hise, top left, and Rep. Destin Hall, top right, listen as several dozen members of the public address state lawmakers during a public comment hearing on Senate and House legislative redistricting maps Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C. On Wednesday, Dec. 8 the state Supreme Court ordered the candidate filing period for districts approved by the General Assembly and for other offices be delayed while redistricting litigation is considered. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)