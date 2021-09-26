RALEIGH (AP) — Raleigh police are investigating after two men were found shot on a busy road in a commercial area.
The Raleigh Police Department issued a news release that officers responding to a report of a shooting found the men wounded around 2:40 a.m. Sunday on a stretch of Milbrook Road near Capitol Boulevard. The area has a number of businesses.
The men were taken to a hospital. The severity of their wounds wasn't immediately disclosed by police.
Detectives were on the scene Sunday morning. They didn't immediately release details of what may have led up to the shooting.
