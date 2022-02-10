SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a North Carolina couple on multiple charges, including attempted murder and felony child abuse, after their adopted son was hospitalized for a series of health issues.
Reed Karriker and Georgianna Karriker, both 42, of Salisbury were jailed Wednesday for the second time during an investigation into treatment of the 11-year-old boy, the Salisbury Post reported.
Reed Karriker took the unresponsive boy to the hospital on Jan. 21. He was found to have sepsis, hypothermia and open wounds, and an affidavit for a search warrant said the boy also had an unknown mass in his stomach.
Warrants served Wednesday also said the boy suffered from respiratory failure, acute kidney injury, septic shock, acute respiratory distress syndrome and skin lesions.
The Karrikers were each jailed on a $300,000 bond when the new charges were filed. In late January, they were charged with felony child abuse for neglect. The new child abuse charge is for causing their adopted son’s injuries.
Salisbury police spokesman Lt. Justin Crews said the boy is still recovering and will be placed in the care of the department of social services. The boy’s siblings have been placed in protective custody, Crews said.
It's not known if the Karrikers have attorneys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.