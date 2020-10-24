Several law enforcement agencies were in the community on Tuesday to arrest one or more individuals.
The investigation leading up to the arrest or arrests was headed by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, according to Col. Christopher Thomas of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.
He declined to provide any details on the arrest because it was under the direction of the NCIS. Thomas said the sheriff’s office role was in support of the action.
The bust is drawing attention due to the number and types of agencies involved.
In addition to OCSO and the NCIS, the arrest also involved the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Postal Service, according to a person familiar with the case but not authorized to share information.
On Tuesday, the agencies served a search warrant on a house off Loop Road, outside the Swansboro Police Department jurisdiction but within the OCSO’s, according to the person.
Neither phone calls to the NCIS field office aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune nor emails to the NCIS public affairs office have been returned.
