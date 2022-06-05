Andrea Peet poses for a portrait, with just a handful of her racing medals, at her home in Raleigh, N.C., on Feb. 13, 2020. Peet was diagnosed with ALS in 2014. As an avid marathon runner and triathlete, she has pushed through the physical struggles brought on by the disease to continue racing on a recumbent trike. Peet is the first person with ALS to complete a full marathon in all 50 states. (AP)