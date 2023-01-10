DARE COUNTY – A Williamston man, missing since Dec. 14, was found dead in Dare County, according to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.
Devaun Bland’s body was found by a boater Jan. 5, who said they, both juveniles, had seen the body when they were heading north.
They stayed with the body until the Roanoke Island Fire Department arrived with their boat to help to retrieve the body. It was later determined to be Bland’s body, according to the Sheriff’s Office the investigation does not indicate any foul play.
Bland had left his residence in Williamston Dec. 14, and a vehicle was found unoccupied and running on the bridge.
A wallet inside the abandoned vehicle had a North Carolina driver’s license for Devaun Bland, 19, of Williamston, and his father, Dequan Bland, was able to be reached because his name was on the vehicle registration. He had told officers when his son had left his residence in Williamston. An investigation into Devaun Bland’s travels indicated he had left Williamston for Dare County Dec. 14.
