KINSTON — Kinston Police Officers responded to a hit-and-run on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Thursday, June 22, 2023.
The driver damaged personal property and continued driving West on King Street.
Officers found the vehicle at the Fuel Warehouse on Hwy. 70 and determined that James Austin, of Roseboro, was driving while impaired.
Austin was arrested and officers found narcotics and drug paraphernalia in his possession.
Austin was jailed in the Lenoir County Jail and was charged with Driving While Impaired, Hit and Run, Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and Possession of drug paraphernalia.
