Eight-year-old Corolla stallion ‘Taco’ dies

A young horse from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund on the Outer Banks has died.
Eight-year-old Taco passed due to drinking contaminated water, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced the news on its Facebook page Friday .
Taco was easily recognizable because of a large lump he had on his hip since he was about two years old.
In its farewell post, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said:
We are deeply saddened to announce the loss of a young stallion this week. Taco, as he was affectionately known, was one of the more recognizable horses in the herd. He stood out from the crowd due to a large lump that had been on his hip since he was about two years old. The lump had nothing to do with his death (it was a sterile abscess that never impacted his quality of life, and was monitored closely and regularly by our vet), but most people knew Taco because of it. Our vet has determined that Taco died from consuming contaminated water. He is the fourth horse in the last two years that we’ve lost due to bacteria or other contaminants in the water.
Taco was only eight years old, and over the summer he managed to steal a large group of mares from another stallion. We were so hopeful that he would produce some offspring; perhaps he still will...there’s always a chance one of those mares is pregnant, though most of them are quite aged so it’s unlikely. Taco’s dam was Kitty Hawk, who lives on the rescue farm in Grandy (she was part of the group removed in 2018 for habitually going into False Cape State Park in Virginia), and his sire was Flint, who is still alive in the wild. Flint was the sire of Danny, who we tragically lost to choking on an apple in 2020, and also Sebastian, who was born last year and is growing up into a lovely young stallion. The loss of Taco's genetics from the herd is truly devastating.
We have collected water from various locations in Taco’s territory, and will send it out for testing next week. This will give us an idea of the quality of the water, and will indicate the presence of contaminants like e. Coli and salmonella. Unfortunately there is not much we can do to rid the water of bacteria, but having this information on hand at least gives us an idea of which areas might be more problematic than others. It allows us to keep an eye on the horses in those areas for signs of intestinal distress or other issues. Thankfully this week we have seen all of the horses Taco has recently been associated with and they all seem fine. We are really hoping for an extended, solid freeze this winter.
Every single loss is a tragedy when you have such a small population to begin with, but some hit a bit harder than others. Taco had such a big personality, and so many people became attached to him and helped us keep a constant eye on him. My phone’s predictive text would start filling in Taco’s story automatically because we received so many messages about him. He was a permanent member of our staff’s “make sure you put eyes on this horse today” list, and it will take some time for us to break that habit. Maybe we will never stop looking for him; it’s hard to believe he’s gone.
Rest free and easy, Taco.
- Corolla Wild Horse Fund
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.