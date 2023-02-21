FILE - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks in favor of protecting abortion access during a news conference at the North Carolina Department of Justice in Raleigh, N.C., Aug. 3, 2022. A North Carolina prosecutor said Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, that campaign-related charges will not be pursued further against Stein or his aides, one day after an appeals court ruled the political libel law her office was seeking to enforce is most likely unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)