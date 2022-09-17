Tennessee Valley Authority's Roy Rogers, center, drives the boat as Jimmy Nelson, left, and Paul Avery stand by, on Sept. 9, 2022, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Tennessee Valley Authority's cultural team and police gathered at the Taylor Boat Ramp at the Chickamauga Day-Use Area, to bring awareness to the area's rich history and what to do if artifacts are found. Looting cultural resources is an issue that TVA would like to call attention toward. (Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)