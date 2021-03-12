GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Two people inside a SUV whose driver did not stop for police in North Carolina have died in a crash after officers chased them into South Carolina, authorities said.
The driver of the SUV was wanted for several felonies when a North Carolina trooper in Cleveland County tried to pull him over Thursday evening, Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said.
Officers chased the SUV into South Carolina and the driver lost control and crashed into a tree in Gaffney, troopers said.
The man and women inside were thrown from the vehicle, authorities said. Their names have not been released.
A North Carolina trooper crashed his vehicle during the chase but was not seriously injured. Mueller said.
