FILE - North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood, center, is sworn into office by Supreme Court Justice Paul Newby as her mother Betty Wood looks on during North Carolina inaugural ceremonies on Jan. 10, 2009, at the State Library building in Raleigh, N.C. Beth Wood has a court date on Jan. 26, 2023, after she was cited for misdemeanor hit-and-run and another traffic-related charge when police said she hit a parked car while driving on a Raleigh road. (AP Photo/Jim R. Bounds, File)