KINSTON - A Lenoir County paramedic was shot while attending a call Sunday.
According Lenoir County Emergency Services, the paramedic was at a call trying to get a patient into an ambulance.
EMS says that a vehicle slammed into the front of the ambulance and the suspect came out of the vehicle, firing a weapon, and the paramedic was shot.
Officials say that the paramedic was taken to ECU Health Medical Center and is in stable condition. Kinston Police say they are currently investigating the case.
