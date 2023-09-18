ncdot

HAVELOCK – A Havelock intersection is scheduled to become an all-way stop this week.

On Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Transportation will install stop signs and pavement markings on Miller Boulevard at the intersection of Church Road/Lake Road. Currently, traffic on Miller Boulevard does not stop, but based on a safety review that included crash data and traffic volumes, the department determined the intersection would benefit from an all-way stop.

Drivers are urged to slow down while crews are working at the location and be cautious of the new traffic pattern.

An all-way stop is an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes. To learn more, visit the NCDOT webpage.

