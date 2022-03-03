RALEIGH (AP) — Combat veteran and political newcomer Marjorie Eastman filed her candidacy papers on Thursday to run for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in North Carolina.
Eastman is one of nearly two dozen official candidates seeking to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Candidate filing at the State Board of Elections for the May 17 primary ends at noon Friday.
Eastman, a former Army intelligence officer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, announced her Senate bid in October. She soon entered the conservation with other leading GOP candidates such as Rep. Ted Budd, former Gov. Pat McCrory and ex-Rep. Mark Walker. She participated in a debate last weekend with McCrory and Walker.
Eastman's campaign raised over $420,000 in the fourth quarter, while an independent political committee already has spent over $1 million on ads and other media supporting her candidacy.
