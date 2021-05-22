LEXINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina woman is accused of forging checks and taking more than $150,000 from the church where she worked, according to a sheriff’s office.
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said Betty Fowler Collins, 79, of Thomasville, was arrested and charged with one count of embezzlement and eight counts of forgery, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
Collins, who was the church’s secretary-treasurer, is accused of forging bank checks drawn from the account of Liberty Baptist Church in Thomasville and embezzling the money from January 2009 to August 2020, according to the sheriff’s office.
Collins was jailed on a $25,000 bond, but there was no online record indicating her status on Friday. It wasn't immediately clear if she has an attorney.
