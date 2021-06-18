FILE - In this May 27, 2021 file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks to the gathered media after his tour of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Pine Hall Brick plant in Madison, N.C. North Carolina's Senate approved a measure on Thursday, June 10, to prohibit doctors from performing abortions if a woman is seeking it because of race, sex or a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome. (Woody Marshall/News & Record via AP, File)