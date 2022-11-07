MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rain is helping douse a wildfire in the Smoky Mountains caused by a motorcycle crash, officials said.
The blaze along Tennessee State Route 115/U.S. 129 started Sunday and grew to approximately 80 to 100 acres, news outlets reported.
A section of the curvy roadway known as “The Dragon” was closed near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line in Blount County, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said.
The fire was 90% contained by Monday, though U.S. 129 from the 11 mile marker to the state line remained closed, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. The agency said it was raining and that was expected to help tremendously.
The fire was entirely in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but was not near any hiking trails, the park service said in a statement.
