CHARLOTTE (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged in the shooting of a North Carolina police officer wounded while responding to a report of shots fired into a building, officials said.
Toddrick McFadden, 32, is charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release on Wednesday.
The unidentified officer, who was shot in the leg, has been released from the hospital and is resting at home, police said.
An issue with a customer at The Blind Pig in the NoDa section of Charlotte led to the shooting, officials said. The customer was asked to leave the bar after an altercation occurred, according to police.
The shooting on Tuesday marked the third time in a week that a CMPD officer has been fired upon while responding to a 911 call, Chief Johnny Jennings said in a tweet.
