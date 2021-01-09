PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Coast Guard personnel stationed in Virginia and North Carolina are working on the search for a man who fell from a cargo ship far from the shore.
The Coast Guard said in a news release that the Virginia-based Fifth District Command Center received a call early Saturday morning around midnight that the man had entered the water from the cargo ship the Baltic Klipper. The Coast Guard said the ship was about 1,200 miles (1,900 km) northeast of Bermuda.
The Coast Guard issued an alert asking boats to keep a look out.
The Coast Guard also sent an air crew aboard a C-130 Hercules aircraft based in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, to search.
