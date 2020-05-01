GREENVILLE (AP) — The death of an 18-month-old North Carolina boy has been ruled a homicide, police said.
Greenville police said in a news release that Isiah Gillis was hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center with a serious head injury on April 2, news sources reported Thursday.
Officers went to the hospital after the Pitt County Department of Social Services reported a potential case of child abuse, the news release said. Gillis later died as a result of the injury, although the department did not say when.
A case report on the death was not available on Thursday. The department would not provide details about when or where the injury occurred or information about his parents.
Police said the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death as a homicide. The investigation is continuing, according to police.
